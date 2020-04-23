[LISTEN] Will load shedding continue after lockdown?

Energy expert Prof Hartmut Winkler says while the demand for power has fallen since the start of the lockdown, South Africans can expect to experience the same problems with rolling blackouts down the line.

He says the demand may pick up once big business starts getting into full gear again.

I think as soon as the lockdown starts getting eased and factories and some of the heavy users of electricity start getting into full gear again, the problems are essentially going to be as we had before. Prof Hartmut Winkler, Energy expert

Until the country manages to build a whole lot of extra capacity, which is planned but is not going to be ready for a few years. Until then we are going to remain in a situation where we are going to be experiencing load shedding every now and then. Prof Hartmut Winkler, Energy expert

I think it won't be happening immediately. I think the economy will take a while to kick in and once we get going again, I think to a large extent the power stations are going to be fine but within a few months things might get a little bit more critical again. Prof Hartmut Winkler, Energy expert

