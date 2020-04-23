[LISTEN] Mbhazima Shilowa gives his take on the nationwide lockdown
On Thursday, President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address South Africans on the lockdown regulations.
Former Premier of the Gauteng Province, trade unionist and Congress of the People (Cope) leader Mbhazima Shilowa has penned an opinion piece on News 24 expressing his thoughts on what may be needed at this time.
He joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to share more.
Shilowa says the lockdown should continue to be enforced in areas most affected by COVID-19 such as Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape, with some adjustments taken into account.
The lockdown in general should be maintained but as the president has said he will have to gradually look at certain industries, areas in which that can be done...Mbhazima Shilowa - Former Gauteng premier, trade unionist and Cope leader
What you don't want to do is have some successes but then have those gains wiped out because of the early change in the lockdown conditions.Mbhazima Shilowa - Former Gauteng premier, trade unionist and Cope leader
Click on the link below to hear more...
