SA's fight against COVID-19 gets a boost as 10,403 tests conducted in 24 hours

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa on Thursday was 5,647.

According to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize, the number of deaths and recoveries in the country remained at 103 and 2,073 respectively.

In a statement released a short while ago, Mkhize said: "The total number of tests conducted to date is 207,530, of which 10,403 were done in the last 24 hours."

As of Wednesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 5,350. A further 10 deaths were reported, taking the total death toll to 103.

Of the 10 additional deaths recorded, three were from Gauteng, four in the Western Cape, two in KwaZulu-Natal and one in the Eastern Cape.

There were 4,996 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa on Tuesday. According to the Department of Health, the total recoveries are now 2,073.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said new infections jumped by 203 to hit 4,996 cases.

He said there were three more deaths, bringing the total to 93. All three deaths are in the Western Cape and had underlying conditions.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 4,793 on Monday. The total number of tests conducted was 178,470, of which 9,827 were done in the previous 24 hours.

"A statement from the Department of Health said: "We regret to report a further three deaths: two from the Western Cape and one from KwaZulu-Natal. This brings the total cumulative COVID-19 related deaths to 90."

27 April 2020

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 4793.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 178 470, of which 9 827 were done in the last 24 hours #Covid_19 #CoronaVirusUpdate

The Department of Health reported that the total number of confirmed cases on Sunday was 4,546 and the total number of deaths was 87.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 168 643, of which 7,639 were done in the previous 24 hours.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize South Africa was pleased that 217 Cuban medical personnel will help in the fight against coronavirus. They comprise of infectious diseases specialists.

There was one COVID-19 related death, in the Western Cape.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa was 4,361 on Saturday. The tests conducted to date are 161,004, of which 8,614 were done in the previous 24 hours.

The Department of Health reported seven more deaths on Saturday, making the total number of deaths 86.

The new deaths are from the following provinces: Eastern Cape: 4 Western Cape: 2 Limpopo: 1

25 April 2020

As at today, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 4 361.

REPORTING OF DEATHS

Today we are saddened to report 7 more deaths, making the total number of deaths 86. The new deaths are from the following provinces:

Eastern Cape: 4

Western Cape: 2

The total number of COVID-19 cases on Friday was 4,220. Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that were four new deaths, bringing the total number to 79.

There were 267 new COVID-19 cases.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases on Thursday was 3,953 and the total number of deaths is now 75.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says they are pleased that intensified community screening and testing campaign is helping in finding more COVID-19 positive patients.

This article has been updated to reflect the latest information.