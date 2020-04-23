Clicks denies accusations of Covid-19 price gouging after Dis-Chem charged
Clicks increased turnover by 9.9% (to R16.9 billion) in the half-year to 29 February 2020, the company reported on Thursday.
Retail sales improved by 8.6%.
Total income is up 8.2% (to R4.6 billion).
The group’s operating profit grew by 9.4% to R1.2 billion.
Headline earnings per share rose to 338 cents (from 295.9 cents).
The company expect extremely tight trading conditions with the impact of Covid-19 not yet reflected in these results.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Vikesh Ramsunder (CEO at the Clicks Group) about his company’s results.
They also discussed the Competition Commission charging competitor Dis-Chem for excessive pricing of face masks.
Of course, there have been accusations made against Clicks as well. But because we control prices centrally, we’re 100% certain that we haven’t increased our prices.Vikesh Ramsunder, CEO - Clicks Group
For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Clicks denies accusations of Covid-19 price gouging after Dis-Chem charged
