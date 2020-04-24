DA welcomes 5-level phased approach in easing lockdown announced by Ramaphosa
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced a 5-level phased approach to easing the nationwide lockdown restrictions.
The president said the country would move from level 5 to level 4 on 1 May, which still required people to stay at home but allowed some sectors of the economy to reopen under strict conditions.
RELATED: President Cyril Ramaphosa's lockdown address
Bongani Bingwa chats to Democratic Alliance interim leader John Steenhuisen to get his reaction on the easing of the national lockdown.
We welcome the smart move made by the president last night to move towards a smart lockdown model, this is exactly the modeling that we put on the table about 10 days ago and credit to the president and his team on that they are willing to listen to other voices in the room as we face the crisis.John Steenhuisen, Interim leader - DA
The president did a good job in explaining and it is important to focus on the twin threat in South Africa which is lives and the economy, he says.
The response to save lives depends on a thriving economy because it is the income that are generated from tax paying citizens that pays for the health response. If we have an economic collapse will severely compromise our ability to respond to the health crisis.John Steenhuisen, Interim leader - DA
Listen below to the full conversation:
