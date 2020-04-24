BM Food Manufacturers honoured to be delivering food to nation during lockdown

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

Be that as it may, even during these trying times, there are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive.

702 in partnership with Skynet Worldwide Express are putting the spotlight on SMEs doing great work during the lockdown.

Bongani Bingwa chats to BM Food Manufacturers executive for sales & marketing Tyron Sharnock whose organisation works in providing fresh food products to the country and has been operating since 2006.

The pandemic has been tough on ourselves, tough on staff and on everyone and we have seen a massive drop in revenue. However we are blessed to be an essential service and we take our national duty of feeding the nation very seriously. Tyron Sharnock, Executive for sales & marketing - BM Food Manufacturers

Listen to the full interview below...