[WATCH] From #CyrilFridays to #maskchallenge Cyril Ramaphosa has us in stitches
Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?
Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.
From #CyrilFridays to #maskchallenge Cyril Ramaphosa has us in stitches
President Cyril Ramaphosa has been commended from the way he has been handling his national addresses throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, so much so that #CyrilFriday has been created to pay homage to him.
Dear President @CyrilRamaphosa you are doing a great job! Carry on doing great things, keeping a firm hand and making us proud. ❤️🇿🇦 #CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/zzc8gKtUsl— Saskia Falken Hickey (@saskiafalken) April 24, 2020
Thank you for the good work that you are doing for SA. Best President ever #CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/NnLC9fh3b5— Lindiwe (@Lindiwe_69) April 24, 2020
However, the president has also managed to make people laugh during this difficult time when he struggled putting on his mask, social media created a #maskchallenge.
It's funny that you all hate Rupert but you smoke, eat and drink his products— Live, Laugh, Love (@DreamerSib) April 24, 2020
How did you all think he made his billions 😂😂😂
Black people bayamangaza yazi
#maskchallenge Ndlozi #rupert #level4 pic.twitter.com/lItYdZvSSO
Challenge Accepted 🤣#MaskChallenge pic.twitter.com/GfhshWsvbR— Hunter 👑 (@JLMokwena) April 24, 2020
Hit a like if you love south African #maskchallenge pic.twitter.com/dDf0oQJ3He— Diego_Chuene (@Diegochuene) April 23, 2020
Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela:
