[WATCH] From #CyrilFridays to #maskchallenge Cyril Ramaphosa has us in stitches

From #CyrilFridays to #maskchallenge Cyril Ramaphosa has us in stitches

President Cyril Ramaphosa has been commended from the way he has been handling his national addresses throughout the COVID-19 outbreak, so much so that #CyrilFriday has been created to pay homage to him.

Dear President @CyrilRamaphosa you are doing a great job! Carry on doing great things, keeping a firm hand and making us proud. ❤️🇿🇦 #CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/zzc8gKtUsl — Saskia Falken Hickey (@saskiafalken) April 24, 2020

Thank you for the good work that you are doing for SA. Best President ever #CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/NnLC9fh3b5 — Lindiwe (@Lindiwe_69) April 24, 2020

However, the president has also managed to make people laugh during this difficult time when he struggled putting on his mask, social media created a #maskchallenge.

#maskchallenge Ndlozi #rupert #level4 pic.twitter.com/lItYdZvSSO — Live, Laugh, Love (@DreamerSib) April 24, 2020

Hit a like if you love south African #maskchallenge pic.twitter.com/dDf0oQJ3He — Diego_Chuene (@Diegochuene) April 23, 2020

