[WATCH] Drakensberg Boys singing 'Solibona (We will see the sun rise again)

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: Moving moment as veteran cries when he gets pillow with pic of late wife

Drakensberg Boys singing 'Solibona (We will see the sun rise again)

Social media is talking after a video of the Drakensberg Boys performing Solibona (We will see the sun rise again) goes viral.

Watch the video below:

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: