Cyril Ramaphosa's economic adviser elaborates on what stimulus package means

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday announced a 5-level phased approach to easing the nationwide lockdown restrictions.

The president said the country would move from level 5 to level 4 on 1 May, which still required people to stay at home but allowed some sectors of the economy to reopen under strict conditions.

RELATED: Business welcomes Ramaphosa's R500 billion COVID-19 economic stimulus package

Earlier in the week, Ramaphosa announced that government will direct R500 billion to deal with the economic impact of COVID-19, amounting to 10% of the country's GDP.

Eusebius McKaiser has a conversation with the president's special economic adviser Trudi Makhaya elaborates reopening the economy and what the relief means.

There has been a lot of debate even amongst economist as to what constitutes economic stimulus and the consensus has to be that a stimulus has to be significant in terms of its quantum. And it is meant to be a counter measure that the government puts in place to compensate for some shock or some decline. Trudi Makhaya, Special economic advisor - President Cyril Ramaphosa

She says even though there are concerns of how relief will get to the masses, there is evidence that the state can work differently and where mistakes have been made, there has been cost correction.

We understand that there has been capacity challenges, but we need to understand that this is a once-off catastrophe. Trudi Makhaya, Special economic advisor - President Cyril Ramaphosa

Listen below to the full conversation: