Ramaphosa's weakness is that his ministers contradict each other - Holomisa
United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has told Eusebius McKaiser that he is worried about "state capacity" not being strong enough to distribute all of the relief that has been announced to households and individuals where the relief must get to.
He adds that there are a lot of capable people in the public service that can get this done. They need support from the leadership and knowledge that those who steal will be prosecuted, speedily.
Holomisa also bemoans the behaviour of ministers, who often contradict each other.
President Ramaphosa is a process person. We commend him for consulting. His weakness is that many of his ministers contradict each other.Bantu Holomisa, leader - United Democratic Movement
These prima donna ministers are messing up the country. They should be locked up and told to keep quiet.Bantu Holomisa, leader - United Democratic Movement
Holomisa says they have asked the president about interest rates for any loans from the World Bank or International Monetary Fund.
More from Politics
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants?
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply.Read More
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein'
UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre.Read More
Denis Goldberg was a man of highest moral integrity - Ronnie Kasrils
Anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils and Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sella Hatang share their fond moments of Goldberg.Read More
Overturning decision to place Tshwane under administration victory for all - DA
Gauteng legislature chief whip Michael Moriarty says the court's ruling protected the rights of the people of the city.Read More
'Recovering school year will magnify inequalities in educational system'
Equal Education general-secretary Noncedo Madubedube reflects on tentative plan to reopen schools.Read More
Edcon filing for business rescue is not surprising - economist
Sanlam Private Wealth portfolio manager Thato Mashigo says the move gives the business a chance to reorganise.Read More
Coronavirus: Why are some racial groups affected more than others?
Runnymede Trust thinktank race equality director Omar Khan says race has a direct correlation with health outcomes.Read More
'Level 4 will see more movement but more movement could expose people to virus'
NICD Virology deputy director Professor Adrian Puren unpacks where the country is in fighting the spread of COVID-19.Read More
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again
Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan).Read More
More from Local
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
TicketPro launches Covid-Zero to bring cheer to artists and the needy
All ticket sales will be donated to support musicians, comedians and other artists as well as fund community-care packages.Read More
Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households
CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with.Read More
More than 250,000 jobs could be lost in Gauteng due to COVID-19
Eyewitness News reporter Ayanda Nyathi gives an update on Gauteng's economic relief plan delivered by premier David Makhura.Read More
Will domestic workers be returning to work under Level 4 lockdown?
JHW Attorneys managing partner Megan Harrington-Johnson gives clarity on the matter.Read More
Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown
Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts explains why some restaurants will not be opening for deliveries.Read More
Tobacco association heads to court over cigarette sale ban
Chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says they are taken aback by the decision and have consulted with their legal team.Read More
Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg dies aged 87
Goldberg was one of the Rivonia Trialists in the 1960s and was convicted alongside Nelson Mandela for treason.Read More
COVID-19 death rate reaches 103 as South Africa reports 354 new cases
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 5,350.Read More
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe.Read More