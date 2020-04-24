Ramaphosa's weakness is that his ministers contradict each other - Holomisa

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa has told Eusebius McKaiser that he is worried about "state capacity" not being strong enough to distribute all of the relief that has been announced to households and individuals where the relief must get to.

He adds that there are a lot of capable people in the public service that can get this done. They need support from the leadership and knowledge that those who steal will be prosecuted, speedily.

Holomisa also bemoans the behaviour of ministers, who often contradict each other.

President Ramaphosa is a process person. We commend him for consulting. His weakness is that many of his ministers contradict each other. Bantu Holomisa, leader - United Democratic Movement

These prima donna ministers are messing up the country. They should be locked up and told to keep quiet. Bantu Holomisa, leader - United Democratic Movement

Holomisa says they have asked the president about interest rates for any loans from the World Bank or International Monetary Fund.