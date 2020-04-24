Two SANDF members arrested for allegedly stealing weapons granted bail

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers arrested of stealing pistols and rifles from an army base in Pretoria have been granted bail.

The soldiers were apprehended after officials noticed that 18 R4 rifles and three pistols had gone missing from an army base in Lyttelton, Pretoria last year December.

Clement Manyathela chats to SANDF brigadier general Mafi Mgobozi to shed more light on the matter.

These weapons were stolen in December last year and our military police working together with the Hawks were able to arrest two members of the defence force. Mafi Mgobozi, Brigadier general - SANDF

The arrests led to the discovery of other weapons that were stolen, he says. Mgobozi assures the public that more arrests will be made.

