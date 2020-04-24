[WATCH] Tresor releases new single titled Thrill

Multi-award winning singer-songwriter Tresor has released a new song titled Thrill.

The Congo-born artist joined Azania Moska for this week's 702 Unplugged to share how he is coping with the COVID-19 lockdown and the inspiration behind his new single.

It would be easier for me to complain but looking back at everything we have seen how humanity has come together, we're going to come back stronger and I am in support of everything we are doing although it is very hard for our industry. Tresor Riziki, Singer-songwriter

He has shared a recording of his performance from home.