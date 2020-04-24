[LISTEN] How you and your children can grow your own vegetables during lockdown

If you are looking to spend your family time a lot differently, planting may be a good start.

My Eco Sprout founder Copeland Koorts joined Joanne Joseph on the Afternoon Drive to share more about their range of products developed to teach children to sow and grow their own plants focusing on edible plants.

Due to the lockdown regulations, the organisation has been limited to selling seeds and so Koorts suggests ways you can start with what you have.

Most families will have these in their houses and that is basically something like tomatoes. Copeland Koorts, Founder - My Eco Sprout

There is so many types of gardening and so much knowledge out there, for one you can grow micorgreens all year round indoors. These are very easy to grow. Copeland Koorts, Founder - My Eco Sprout

