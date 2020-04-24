Streaming issues? Report here
Here is how you can keep your favourite small business from shutting down

24 April 2020 5:49 PM
by
Tags:
small business
Lockdown
3 Peppers Platters and Catering
Three Peppers Platters and Catering is one of the businesses that hope to benefit from 702 and Dineplan's fundraising project.

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save some of your favourite local spots so they can stay open after the lockdown, pay rent and the salaries of their staff through this difficult period.

All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link , follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.

One of the businesses hoping to benefit from the programme is 3 Peppers Platters and Catering.

Business owner Vera Tomlinson says the lockdown has severely affected her business and that they have been working hard to restructure the company because of the given circumstances.

I have been restructuring to add in a menu for frozen meals because I think that is going to be the first thing that is going to be allowed.

Vera Tomlinson, Owner - 3 Peppers Platters and Catering

I have got a lovely team, we are an all female company. It is me and three ladies in my kitchen, my staff is very loyal, they work very hard and my business supports four families at the moment.

Vera Tomlinson, Owner - 3 Peppers Platters and Catering

I registered on voucher plan because I wanted to reach out to the community and hopefully receive some support because our cash-flow is being affected. Like many other companies we can't trade and the uncertainty for the future is a bit daunting for us.

Vera Tomlinson, Owner - 3 Peppers Platters and Catering

Click on the link below to hear more about the business and how you can help...


