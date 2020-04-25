There's a lot as business that we can do to help each other - CCID
Cape Town's once-bustling CBD is a shadow of its former self as the extended lockdown takes its toll.
But what is the outlook for businesses as restrictions are lifted in stages once the hard lockdown ends?
RELATED: Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance
Africa Melane speaks to Rob Kane who is the chairperson of the Cape Town Central City Improvement District (CCID), a non-profit public-private partnership.
RELATED: 'Ramaphosa has societal buy-in, despite one of the strictest lockdowns globally'
Kane says it's a tough time for both landlords and tenants and there will inevitably be an increase in 'to let' signs.
However, there are ways to mitigate the devastating effects of the lockdown on especially the small businesses that are taking a hard knock.
Most landlords that I've spoken to have been pretty sympathetic and are working with their tenants to just try and see what's reasonable.Rob Kane, Chair - Cape Town Central City Improvement District
None of us are going to get through this unscathed, it's a question of how much and whether we survive. If we learn to work together and to share the pain I think we have a much better chance of getting through this.Rob Kane, Chair - Cape Town Central City Improvement District
I've always thought that when times are tough as South Africans we do actually pull together.Rob Kane, Chair - Cape Town Central City Improvement District
Kane believes working remotely not a longterm solution for most businesses, given the essence of a CBD where people like to congregate to do business.
He emphasizes the trust we need to have in our government making the correct decisions, as he feels it has done so far.
A big take-out for me is that we really need to trust in what our government is saying. My impression is that they've really consulted widely with experts and we are benefiting from that... so if they say we want you to go from level 5 to level 4 or back to level 5, we need to really observe that.Rob Kane, Chair - Cape Town Central City Improvement District
I think, if we do that, we have the highest chance of minimising the effect of the virus.Rob Kane, Chair - Cape Town Central City Improvement District
For the CCID, he says, a crisis like the current one is an opportunity to revisit what it is doing and how better to do it.
I think we'll come out of it better and stronger as an organisation.Rob Kane, Chair - Cape Town Central City Improvement District
Listen to the full conversation below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : There's a lot as business that we can do to help each other - CCID
