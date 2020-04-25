Streaming issues? Report here
Coping with next phase of home schooling, before your child's school re-opens

25 April 2020 2:58 PM
by
Tags:
Education
Nikki Bush
Home schooling
Lockdown
COVID-19
Nikki Bush looks at the problems parents are likely to encounter, especially with youngsters in the foundation phase.

It will likely still be a while before your child can go back to school in terms of the proposed phased re-opening of the country's schools.

And the pressure is on working parents especially, to give their kids enough educational support at home.

Parenting expert Nikki Bush says schools are working on "curriculum trimming" in view of the amount of teaching time that is being lost.

This means they are sticking to the core of the curriculum - literacy and numeracy.

There is no way they are going to get our children through the full curriculum with the lost teaching time we've already had, let alone the fact that we are going to be phasing back in over the next two to three months before all children are possibly back at school.

Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

This means they remove or make it optional, to do things like design and technology, drama, school assemblies, life skills, life orientation, art - all those kind of added extras... things that bring a roundedness and a richness to our children's education.

Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

Bush says if working parents do have the time, this is where they can step in.

Actually, the advice is: you are not your child's teacher, you are the guide alongside.

Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

She advises that parents keep perspective and do that which they are able within the framework of what is necessary.

As opposed to looking at the whole elephant and thinking you're going to have to eat the entire thing in one gulp.

Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

Bush notes that parents really need the help of teachers to approach their role in the best way possible, especially in the case of younger kids who are in the critical foundation phase of their education.

This is where schools and parents need to dance together. This is where teachers are going to have to start producing little videos, probably more for parents than for children, or for both, to demonstrate the teaching methodology. We're now beyond consolidation...

Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

Now we're into a new phase where teachers have to start introducing new concepts.

Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

When it comes to high school students however, the role of the parent is limited - imagine trying to help your matric child with maths!

We are going to have to trust our schools, that they are stepping up to the plate and giving our children what they need to give them. But everybody is under pressure; I think patience is going to be key here.

Nikki Bush, Parenting expert

Listen to this important conversation in the audio below:


