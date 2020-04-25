I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks
There was outrage and anger after US President Donald Trump on Thursday seemed to suggest that injecting disinfectant into the human body could help combat Covid-19.
Fears his remarks could lead Americans on another wild goose chase were borne out by Google Trends, which showed a spike in search terms like disinfectant, bleach and injection in the US after the president made the remarks at a televised coronavirus briefing.
Now it appears Trump is trying to downplay the debacle.
I see the disinfectant knocks it out in a minute, one minute, and is there a way we can do something like that by injection inside, or almost a cleaning?Donald Trump, US President
The president was clearly looking at and therefore addressing members of his advisory team, but now says he was actually asking a reporter a "sarcastic" question.
I was asking a sarcastic, and a very sarcastic question to the reporters in the room about disinfectant on the inside. But it does kill it and it would kill it on the hands and that would make things better.Donald Trump, US President
Medical professionals and disinfectant manufacturers immediately put out warnings against ingesting these chemicals in any form.
Listen to Trump's original statement again:
BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND: Donald J. Trump's Traveling Medicine Show— 😷 David Gura 🏡 (@davidgura) April 23, 2020
If an unproven and potentially dangerous pharmaceutical cocktail doesn't cure what ails you, try our sunlight injections or a shot of disinfectant!
pic.twitter.com/Jo1AcmFqmN
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks
