Level 4 lockdown: Curfew from 8pm-5am, cloth masks mandatory
After President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the introduction of five levels of lockdown on Thursday, relevant ministers on Saturday gave details of a phased re-opening of the economy.
Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma made it clear that many of the current regulations would remain in place when the country moves to level four from the current level five on 1 May.
RELATED: Lockdown Levels: Here's what you need to know at a glance
She announced that there will be a curfew from 8 pm till 5 am.
It will also be mandatory to wear cloth face masks when leaving your home.
We know that these masks may not be easily available. If you don’t have a mask, use a scarf, use a t-shirt – so you have to have your nose and mask covered in public.Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Cooperative Governance Minister
The bans on the sale of alcohol and public gatherings remain in place.
Details of any changes to exercise restrictions are still to be announced.
Exercise will be allowed but under strict conditions. Gyms will remain closed and organised sports or walking or jogging is not allowed. We will put very strict regulations under which exercise can be done.Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, Cooperative Governance Minister
See the summary of Level 4 regulations below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Level 4 lockdown: Curfew from 8pm-5am, cloth masks mandatory
