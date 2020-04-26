[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single!
99-year-old Captain Tom Moore hit the headlines when he walked 100 lengths of his garden to raise money for the NHS.
That earned the World WarII veteran a Guinness World Record for bringing in over £28-million.
ICYMI: @captaintommoore became the oldest person to top the UK charts whilst breaking two @GWR on his way 🏆— BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 25, 2020
He is now:
- The most money raised by charity walk (individual)
- Oldest person to reach number one in the UK charts
Well done Tom ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WxS4FuxyKU
Now he's topping the charts and has become the oldest artist ever to take the UK No 1 spot, knocking well-known crooner Tom Jones off his perch.
Congratulations Captain Tom Moore, throughly deserved!— Tom Jones (@RealSirTomJones) April 25, 2020
Welcome to the #1 club 🎙📀👏🏻 https://t.co/SY1ZQpw7N5
The charity single is a cover of You'll Never Walk Alone, recorded with Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care choir.
Watch the heartwarming video below:
Sales from the track will add to the millions Captain Tom has already raised for the NHS.
The UK's national treasure turns 100 next week, on 30 April.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single!
