99-year-old Captain Tom Moore hit the headlines when he walked 100 lengths of his garden to raise money for the NHS.

That earned the World WarII veteran a Guinness World Record for bringing in over £28-million.

ICYMI: @captaintommoore became the oldest person to top the UK charts whilst breaking two @GWR on his way 🏆

He is now:

- The most money raised by charity walk (individual)

- Oldest person to reach number one in the UK charts

Well done Tom ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WxS4FuxyKU — BBC Breakfast (@BBCBreakfast) April 25, 2020

Now he's topping the charts and has become the oldest artist ever to take the UK No 1 spot, knocking well-known crooner Tom Jones off his perch.

Congratulations Captain Tom Moore, throughly deserved!

Welcome to the #1 club 🎙📀👏🏻 https://t.co/SY1ZQpw7N5 — Tom Jones (@RealSirTomJones) April 25, 2020

The charity single is a cover of You'll Never Walk Alone, recorded with Michael Ball and the NHS Voices of Care choir.

Sales from the track will add to the millions Captain Tom has already raised for the NHS.

The UK's national treasure turns 100 next week, on 30 April.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single!