Mayor defends health measures at Strandfontein homeless site after criticism
A number of organisations have raised concerns about health and safety at the Strandfontein sports ground facility set up to house the homeless during lockdown.
Doctors Without Borders (MSF) has called on the City of Cape Town to close it down, saying overcrowding poses a high risk for Covid-19 and tuberculosis transmission.
RELATED: Strandfontein camp 'is not a prison, people are free to leave', says City
On Weekend Breakfast, Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato responds that there is no reason to close down the facility which currently accommodates more than 1,300 people.
I think the City has done an excellent job to assist homeless people - if it was that facility or any other facility you will always have people for, and people against.Dan Plato, Cape Town Mayor
What we have done was in the best interest of the homeless. You must remember we had to put that package together within one week.Dan Plato, Cape Town Mayor
Plato says heeding calls at the time for the people to be housed within communities in community halls would have created its own set of problems.
We did consult with some NGOs... we could not consult with each and every NGO out there...Dan Plato, Cape Town Mayor
I think the facility is functioning exceptionally well. While there are complaints, sometimes they are just because others complain - 'we' jump onto the bandwagon, 'we' complain as well...Dan Plato, Cape Town Mayor
Nothing scientific, nothing professionally, no stay at the facility for a day long to see how the operation is going... It was merely a case of going on to the site, talking to one person... and use that as the narrative that the site is not functioning well.Dan Plato, Cape Town Mayor
Plato says he was shocked by the level of resistance from communities when they were seeking out possible sites.
However, regarding Strandfontein, he says there has also been support from many members of the community.
An issue that Capetonians need to understand is the moment we were looking for an appropriate site to house people, wherever we wanted to put up a facility or even to house people in a building, there was major resistance.Dan Plato, Cape Town Mayor
Plato corrects what he says is a misconception that there are only three tents on the site - there are in the region of nine, he says.
He also dismisses claims that healthy people are housed together with sick people, whether those who might be infected with the coronavirus, TB sufferers or people with other illnesses.
There are different tents for different categories of people... Everybody gets screened. People who are suspected to have the virus are put in one tent, away from others like in a quarantine-type situation.Dan Plato, Cape Town Mayor
Every day we have four medical doctors on site, we have about 15 nurses on site... so how we shift people is by medical advice.Dan Plato, Cape Town Mayor
He notes that the various shelters in Cape Town are housing more than 50 people and says what matters is not the numbers, but how a shelter is managed.
The tents are very big. One tent can house up to 400 people, but no tent has 400 people - it's much less than that. So, social distance does apply... Men on one side, women on one side and there are no children on the site.Dan Plato, Cape Town Mayor
Asked about safety concerns, Plato says after a case of rape was reported earlier this month, security measures at the camp were improved.
Listen to the mayor's deflection of the criticism about the Strandfontein site below:
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Mayor defends health measures at Strandfontein homeless site after criticism
More from Local
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
TicketPro launches Covid-Zero to bring cheer to artists and the needy
All ticket sales will be donated to support musicians, comedians and other artists as well as fund community-care packages.Read More
Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households
CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with.Read More
More than 250,000 jobs could be lost in Gauteng due to COVID-19
Eyewitness News reporter Ayanda Nyathi gives an update on Gauteng's economic relief plan delivered by premier David Makhura.Read More
Will domestic workers be returning to work under Level 4 lockdown?
JHW Attorneys managing partner Megan Harrington-Johnson gives clarity on the matter.Read More
Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown
Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts explains why some restaurants will not be opening for deliveries.Read More
Tobacco association heads to court over cigarette sale ban
Chairperson Sinenhlanhla Mnguni says they are taken aback by the decision and have consulted with their legal team.Read More
Struggle stalwart Denis Goldberg dies aged 87
Goldberg was one of the Rivonia Trialists in the 1960s and was convicted alongside Nelson Mandela for treason.Read More
COVID-19 death rate reaches 103 as South Africa reports 354 new cases
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases was 5,350.Read More
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe.Read More
More from Politics
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants?
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply.Read More
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein'
UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre.Read More
Denis Goldberg was a man of highest moral integrity - Ronnie Kasrils
Anti-apartheid activist Ronnie Kasrils and Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Sella Hatang share their fond moments of Goldberg.Read More
Overturning decision to place Tshwane under administration victory for all - DA
Gauteng legislature chief whip Michael Moriarty says the court's ruling protected the rights of the people of the city.Read More
'Recovering school year will magnify inequalities in educational system'
Equal Education general-secretary Noncedo Madubedube reflects on tentative plan to reopen schools.Read More
Edcon filing for business rescue is not surprising - economist
Sanlam Private Wealth portfolio manager Thato Mashigo says the move gives the business a chance to reorganise.Read More
Coronavirus: Why are some racial groups affected more than others?
Runnymede Trust thinktank race equality director Omar Khan says race has a direct correlation with health outcomes.Read More
'Level 4 will see more movement but more movement could expose people to virus'
NICD Virology deputy director Professor Adrian Puren unpacks where the country is in fighting the spread of COVID-19.Read More
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again
Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan).Read More