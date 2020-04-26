SweepSouth co-founder is passionate about helping budding entrepreneurs

SweepSouth is on of South Africa's biggest tech start-up success stories, credited with revolutionising the home cleaning industry.

The online platform links clients to a network of domestic cleaners and enables them to make a booking simply by downloading an app

SweepSouth's stated mission is to provide dignified, flexible work at decent pay to its employees who are dubbed SweepStars.

Refiloe Mpakanyane chats to co-founder Aisha Pandor.

SweepSouth co-founder Aisha Pandor. Image: @aishapandor

Pandor comes from a family with a history of political activism and was born while her parents were in exile in Botswana.

She's known for her candid interviews and is passionate about sharing knowledge to help budding entrepreneurs.

It's not necessarily only about funding rounds and amounts, it's also just being open in general. The spirit of the tech industry internationally is really about openness and ecosystems and trying to help others - entrepreneurs who are in the same space. Aisha Pandor, Co-founder - SweepSouth

I think you should share your experiences for the benefit of others. Aisha Pandor, Co-founder - SweepSouth

Her own journey was not an easy one - Pandor relates her experience of starting out as a young, black woman in the technology industry at the end of 2013.

It seemed so foreign to me. There weren't that many other women doing it internationally, very under-represented, and in South Africa the idea of a black woman being a female tech company founder was also very, very rare. Aisha Pandor, Co-founder - SweepSouth

It's one of those things I really want to do, is to de-mystify it, the process of starting a start-up business. Also technology itself, something that is not scary and foreign. Aisha Pandor, Co-founder - SweepSouth

One of the things she appreciates about the tech industry which is different from the rest of the corporate world says Pandor, is that it holds people to account and keeps them honest.

If you think about the sorts of scandals that have come up in the Silicon Valley-based tech industry, there are repercussions, whereas that's not always the case with corruption, fraud, with big business in other industries. Aisha Pandor, Co-founder - SweepSouth

This month SweepSouth launched the Covid-19 SweepStar Fund to provide financial relief for the 3,000 domestic workers registered with the company.

To hear more about Pandor's story, take a listen: