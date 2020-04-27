Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng reflects on Freedom Day during lockdown
South Africans this year commemorate Freedom Day under a national lockdown in an effort to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The total number of confirmed cases sits at 4,546 with 87 having lost their lives to the virus.
Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng reflects on what Freedom Day means to him under the lockdown.
Freedom Day under the lockdown helps me remember that circumstances are radically different to what they used to be before the dawn of democracy.Mogoeng Mogoeng, Chief Justice
He says there is a lot of freedom in terms of interracial relations and there is a lot of improvement in terms of opportunities that were previously closed to others.
There are a number of positive things that have been ushered in by the Constitution under democracy. It also forces one to reflect on what could have been done differently and what should be done going forward.Mogoeng Mogoeng, Chief Justice
The possibilities that errors might be made in a lockdown, there should be the necessary vigilance from those in authority to stop any conduct and stop those that act in a manner that could discredit an arrangement aimed at saving lives, he adds.
Listen below to the full conversation:
