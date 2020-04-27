Drakensberg Boys' Choir having virtual rehearsals during lockdown

This past Friday on What's Gone Viral, Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn, spoke about the Drakensberg Boys' Choir's version of Lebo M's 'Solibona'.

RELATED: Drakensberg Boys singing 'Solibona (We will see the sun rise again)

Bongani Bingwa chats to the choir's artistic director Bernard Kruger on the challenges the choir has been facing during the lockdown.

I we are so privileged to be under lockdown in the Drakensberg but our boys are scattered all over the country, they are at home with their parents and they miss the school and are all eager to come back. Bernard Kruger, Artistic director - Drakensberg Boys' Choir

He says the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted on the choir's performances.

We have started with rehearsals over the internet and we are engaging with the boys face to face on those platforms. Bernard Kruger, Artistic director - Drakensberg Boys' Choir

Listen below to the full conversation: