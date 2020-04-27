Drakensberg Boys' Choir having virtual rehearsals during lockdown
This past Friday on What's Gone Viral, Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn, spoke about the Drakensberg Boys' Choir's version of Lebo M's 'Solibona'.
RELATED: Drakensberg Boys singing 'Solibona (We will see the sun rise again)
Bongani Bingwa chats to the choir's artistic director Bernard Kruger on the challenges the choir has been facing during the lockdown.
I we are so privileged to be under lockdown in the Drakensberg but our boys are scattered all over the country, they are at home with their parents and they miss the school and are all eager to come back.Bernard Kruger, Artistic director - Drakensberg Boys' Choir
He says the COVID-19 pandemic has severely impacted on the choir's performances.
We have started with rehearsals over the internet and we are engaging with the boys face to face on those platforms.Bernard Kruger, Artistic director - Drakensberg Boys' Choir
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Dad's reflexes save daughter from falling off crib
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] We have been peeling vegetables the wrong way, this is how you do it
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Boy performing a ballet move has us feeling warm and fuzzy
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Contestant gives wrong answer says Zulus honoured Chaka Khan goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Mom creating genius quarantine driveway workout has us talking
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Hello, sorry iemand die hond is, Nee man, dog barking at guy goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Guy singing 'I want to break free' by Queen on his balcony goes viral
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Drive-by social distancing baby shower leaves us feeling warm and fuzzy
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More
[WATCH] Tresor releases new single titled Thrill
The multi-award winning artist joined Azania Mosaka for this week's 702 Unplugged, from his home.Read More
[WATCH] From #CyrilFridays to #maskchallenge Cyril Ramaphosa has us in stitches
Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.Read More