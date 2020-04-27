Easi-card has developed a full face protection to help fight against COVID-19
Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.
Be that as it may, even during these trying times, there are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive.
702 is putting the spotlight on SMEs doing great work during the lockdown.
Bongani Bingwa chats to Easi-card's Richard Johnstone whose company is a family owned card solution provider operating in the B2B space.
Easi-card is a print and packaging business and on the printing side we have the plastic card devision and on the packaging side we offer packaging solutions.Richard Johnstone, Easi-card
Easi-card has also developed a full face protection shield to help in the fight against COVID-19 and has helped keep 20 of their staff members employed.
Listen below to the full conversation:
