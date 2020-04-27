Cuba sends more than 200 health workers to help SA fight spread of COVID-19
In an effort to fight against the spread of COVID-19, a group of more than 200 health professionals from Cuba has arrived in South Africa.
The group landed at the Waterkloof Air Force Base in Pretoria just after midnight and they were welcomed by the SANDF and government officials along with the Cuban ambassador.
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize earlier this month said the Cuban health officials would be able to help South Africa contain community transmissions of the disease.
The total number of confirmed cases sits at 4,546 with 87 having lost their lives to the virus.
