John Comitis says current season must reach a conclusion to avoid legal trouble

JOHANNESBURG - While the European League is now planning a way forward, there is still no clarity on what the next step is for local South African football.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has been suspended since 16 March with no indication when it will resume, but the board of governors has said they hope to resume the 2019/20 season by June.

Cape Town City chairman, John Comitis, admitted there will be serious implications if the current season doesn’t end.

“You cannot expect the clubs that are at the bottom of the Absa Premiership to just accept relegation and the ones that are top of the NFD (Glad Africa Championship) to say, ‘well we’ll just go again next year’ when there are five, six games left,” he said. It will be completely unreasonable. At the same time, you can expect a legal case for damages and losses”.

As a result of the continued postponement, governing bodies and athletes have been forced to take salary cuts.

The South African Football Association’s (SAFA) top brass has taken a voluntary 15% cut in a bid to support the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

But for Cape Town City, Comitis said, for the time being, players and staff will be continued to be paid in full.

“When you cut salaries, it will still be a lot of money, whether you take 20% or 30%, it’s still a lot of money by normal standards. Everyone has their own commitments. At this stage, we are focused on ensuring we can put food on people’s plates”.

Comitis also spoke about the financial implications of having the sport postponed. This comes amid rumours that AmaZulu is the first Absa Premiership club to ask players to take pay cuts.

“We rely on certain revenues that come to the club on the fact that you are active on TV and are able to give exposure to sponsors and that. You don’t know at what point they will pull the plug. In order to survive, you need to take precautions and put scenarios in place”.

This article first appeared on EWN : John Comitis says current season must reach a conclusion to avoid legal trouble