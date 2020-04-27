John Comitis says current season must reach a conclusion to avoid legal trouble

Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk Logo CapeTalk Logo
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 20:10
Psychology Corner: Lock-down Post Traumatic Growth
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Dr Jonathan D Moch - Specialist Psychiatrist, Cognitive Therapist Founder and Managing Director: Project I.R.T.H.
Today at 21:05
News & Current Affairs: Department of Education | #BackToSchool Follow up
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Motheo Brodie - Legal Researcher in the Education Rights Programme: Section 27
Today at 22:05
Kwantu Feature - Lack of research and integration of African Indigenous Medicines
The Aubrey Masango Show
Guests
Mandisa Mashego
Today at 23:05
Talkers/Open Line
The Aubrey Masango Show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
TicketPro launches Covid-Zero to bring cheer to artists and the needy All ticket sales will be donated to support musicians, comedians and other artists as well as fund community-care packages. 30 April 2020 5:01 PM
Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with. 30 April 2020 4:59 PM
View all Local
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
View all Politics
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
[LISTEN] How you can help keep The Whippet open after lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 30 April 2020 6:16 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Can you move house during the lockdown? Consumer journalist Wendy Knowler shares her insights on this and more. 30 April 2020 3:39 PM
'For our pets to be psychologically secure, they need to have routine' Dr Quixi Sonntag briefly explains what your pet may be experiencing through the COVID-19 lockdown and what you can do. 30 April 2020 12:20 PM
[LISTEN] Importance of good night's sleep during a pandemic Director of Sleep Science Dr Dale Rae talks about the importance of sleeping patterns and how sleep affects our daily lives. 29 April 2020 3:29 PM
View all Lifestyle
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
AmaZulu's Sokhela: We have to finish the season In March, the board of governors set a target of 30 June to finish the 2019/20 season but were flexible on its conclusion. 28 April 2020 5:27 AM
John Comitis says current season must reach a conclusion to avoid legal trouble The PSL has been suspended since 16 March with no indication when it will resume but the board of governors has said they hope to... 27 April 2020 1:23 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Dad's reflexes save daughter from falling off crib Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:35 AM
[WATCH] We have been peeling vegetables the wrong way, this is how you do it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Boy performing a ballet move has us feeling warm and fuzzy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:33 AM
View all Entertainment
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control. 25 April 2020 4:14 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Sport

John Comitis says current season must reach a conclusion to avoid legal trouble

27 April 2020 1:23 PM
by
Tags:
Safa
Premier Soccer League
The PSL has been suspended since 16 March with no indication when it will resume but the board of governors has said they hope to the 2019/20 season by June.

JOHANNESBURG - While the European League is now planning a way forward, there is still no clarity on what the next step is for local South African football.

The Premier Soccer League (PSL) has been suspended since 16 March with no indication when it will resume, but the board of governors has said they hope to resume the 2019/20 season by June.

Cape Town City chairman, John Comitis, admitted there will be serious implications if the current season doesn’t end.

“You cannot expect the clubs that are at the bottom of the Absa Premiership to just accept relegation and the ones that are top of the NFD (Glad Africa Championship) to say, ‘well we’ll just go again next year’ when there are five, six games left,” he said. It will be completely unreasonable. At the same time, you can expect a legal case for damages and losses”.

As a result of the continued postponement, governing bodies and athletes have been forced to take salary cuts.

The South African Football Association’s (SAFA) top brass has taken a voluntary 15% cut in a bid to support the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

But for Cape Town City, Comitis said, for the time being, players and staff will be continued to be paid in full.

“When you cut salaries, it will still be a lot of money, whether you take 20% or 30%, it’s still a lot of money by normal standards. Everyone has their own commitments. At this stage, we are focused on ensuring we can put food on people’s plates”.

Comitis also spoke about the financial implications of having the sport postponed. This comes amid rumours that AmaZulu is the first Absa Premiership club to ask players to take pay cuts.

“We rely on certain revenues that come to the club on the fact that you are active on TV and are able to give exposure to sponsors and that. You don’t know at what point they will pull the plug. In order to survive, you need to take precautions and put scenarios in place”.


This article first appeared on EWN : John Comitis says current season must reach a conclusion to avoid legal trouble


27 April 2020 1:23 PM
by
Tags:
Safa
Premier Soccer League

More from Sport

matthys-beukespng

How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight

28 April 2020 4:17 PM

With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using their talents to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200311-lunga-sokhela-edjpg

AmaZulu's Sokhela: We have to finish the season

28 April 2020 5:27 AM

In March, the board of governors set a target of 30 June to finish the 2019/20 season but were flexible on its conclusion.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

190420two-oceansgif

Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic

15 March 2020 11:11 AM

Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

cape-town-cycle-tour-2020jpg

[WATCH] Thousands of cyclists on the road during CT Cycle Tour 2020

8 March 2020 9:06 AM

The 42nd Cape Town Cycle Tour got underway in the Mother City's Grand Parade precinct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

wayde-van-niekerkjpg

I am ready to get back to 400m track and see what I can do - Wayde van Niekerk

5 March 2020 7:51 AM

Olympic champion and world record holder says being injured made him stronger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

191101-boks-edjpg

Springboks named sports team of the year at 2020 Laureus Awards

18 February 2020 1:35 PM

Captain Siya Kolisi accepted the award at a ceremony in Berlin on Monday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

federer-nadal-match-in-africa-screengrab-rf-officialpng

[WATCH] Cape Town crowd sets new world record at Federer-Nadal showdown

8 February 2020 9:28 AM

A world attendance record and $3,5-million raised - everyone was a winner at Friday night's Match in Africa. Watch the highlights.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

tennis-court-federer-nadal-stadiumjpg

Bill Gates playing with Roger Federer? Find out why on The Money Show (6pm)

7 February 2020 3:16 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield will interview Mark Suzman (Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) about tonight's epic team-up.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

20200124nienaberjpg

Jacques Nienaber confirmed as new Springboks head coach

24 January 2020 2:13 PM

Mzwandile Stick has been reappointed as an assistant coach while in an innovative inclusion, Felix Jones will continue but in a new role as a European-based coaching consultant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nathi mthethwa

Deadline looms for sport and recreation amendment bill submissions

8 January 2020 11:39 AM

The bill is looking to bring all sports code, clubs and fitness organisations under the direct regulatory control of the minister.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

Business Politics Local

'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'

Business Opinion

Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever

Business Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

This is what life will be like under level 4 lockdown

30 April 2020 6:25 PM

Parly grapples with how to hold ministers accountable during lockdown

30 April 2020 6:24 PM

Amcu lawyers liken COVID-19 to TB, saying it’s life-threatening

30 April 2020 6:13 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA