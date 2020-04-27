[LISTEN] Why are people having so many more vivid dreams during the lockdown?

Have you been experiencing more vivid dreams during the lockdown?

Many people across the world have reported vivid dreams during the coronavirus pandemic.

Eusebius McKaiser spoke to University of Cape Town (UCT) neuropsychology professor Mark Solms to understand why this is happening.

The phenomenon is very powerful, it is being reported everywhere...the world over we are having more vivid, more frequent, memorable dreams. Prof Mark Solms, Neuropsychologist - UCT

The single strongest predictor of remembering dreams is sleep disturbance. Prof Mark Solms, Neuropsychologist -UCT

We are sleeping longer, lingering in bed longer and not waking up with alarm clocks, the best way to remember dreams is to not wake up with alarm clocks and not jump out of bed and not wake up to soon because the late morning is when you have most dreams and when you are most likely to remember them. Prof Mark Solms, Neuropsychologist -UCT

