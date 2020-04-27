Ramaphosa set to announce release of thousands of prisoners on Freedom Day
As part of South Africa's measures to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, thousands of prisoners are set to be released from jail on Monday.
The number of confirmed cases in the country now sit at 4,546 with 87 having lost their lives to the virus.
The Department of Correctional Services over the weekend said the number of recorded COVID-19 cases at its facilities had increased to over 100.
President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to announce the release of awaiting trial inmates for so-called soft crimes and nonviolent offenders eligible for parole when he delivers his Freedom Day address on Monday.
Clement Manyathela chats to South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights (Sapoh)founder Miles Bhudu to give more insight on the matter.
Thousands of our members still do not know about the announcement that the president is set to make.Miles Bhudu, Founder - South African Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights
Releasing these prisoners is a good start and it should have never been allowed that South Africa has prisons that are overcrowded.
Listen below to the full conversation:
