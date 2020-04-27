Denosa raises concern over healthcare workers who remain unemployed

Democratic Nursing Organisation of SA (Denosa) says while it welcomes the deployment of over 200 Cuban health professionals to bolster support in the fight against COVID-19, questions must be raised over the vacancies that remain open in the country.

Denosa president Simon Hlungwani says it is not helpful to the fight against Covid-19 if trained healthcare professionals remain unemployed.

Of the positions that were advertised in fur provinces - Limpopo, Gauteng, Mpumalnaga and Eastern Cape - we are aware today that the applications received by the department of health in different provinces goes to more than 100 000 applicants, now the question is to date, how many have they appointed? Simon Hlungwani, President - Denosa

This assistance must come with having tried to employ those who are unemployed. We know in Limpopo there are close to 1, 000 unemployed professional nurses. Simon Hlungwani, President - Denosa

If they are to be ignored and unemployed then it would unpatriotic of the government. We are simply saying the regulations that the government has published says they mus recruit and appoint within a week. Simon Hlungwani, President - Denosa

