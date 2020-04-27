Parts of KZN likely to remain at level 5 of lockdown

The eThekwini metro and iLembe municipality in KwaZulu- Natal could remain under strict lockdown at level 5 , while the rest of the country moves to level 4 on Friday.

With the eThekwini identified as the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic in the province with 579 positive cases, in a briefing on Sunday, Premier Mr Sihle Zikalala said the risk is to high.

Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma says a final decision is expected this week.

He [Zikalala] says that this is likely to be finalised during this week as talks are still taking place between national government and city executives. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN

eThekwini is really the epicentre of the COVID-19 virus in the province. It has over 60% of cases, in fact just over 579 of the provinces total 884 is in eThekwini, I think this is why they are saying if you ease the regulations in eThekwini you might see a problem that the province will not be able to control. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - EWN

