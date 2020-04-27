[LISTEN] How you can help save Joburg bistro Cut and Craft
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown and helping them pay rent as well the salaries of their staff through this difficult period.
All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link , follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.
One of the businesses hoping to gain your support is Cut and Craft Artisan Bistro owner Nico Brandt.
At the moment we have got 13 permanent employees and then we also have around five waiters so it's a total of 18 employees.Nico Brandt, Owner - Cut and Craft
We have to open, if we don't open soon it's going to be a huge financial problem for us to get the whole thing going again.Nico Brandt, Owner - Cut and Craft
It helps us financially to put some food on the table for the staff.Nico Brandt, Owner - Cut and Craft
Click on the link below to hear his story....
More from Support your favourite small business for a better South Africa after Lockdown
[LISTEN] How you can help keep The Whippet open after lockdown
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
Sugary Love hopes to get your support and help save it from shutting down
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to save some of your favourite local spots. Find out how.Read More
[LISTEN] Here is how you can help save Pure Hair salon
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how.Read More
Here is how you can keep your favourite small business from shutting down
Three Peppers Platters and Catering is one of the businesses that hope to benefit from 702 and Dineplan's fundraising project.Read More