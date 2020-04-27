[LISTEN] How you can help save Joburg bistro Cut and Craft

702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown and helping them pay rent as well the salaries of their staff through this difficult period.

All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link , follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.

One of the businesses hoping to gain your support is Cut and Craft Artisan Bistro owner Nico Brandt.

At the moment we have got 13 permanent employees and then we also have around five waiters so it's a total of 18 employees. Nico Brandt, Owner - Cut and Craft

We have to open, if we don't open soon it's going to be a huge financial problem for us to get the whole thing going again. Nico Brandt, Owner - Cut and Craft

It helps us financially to put some food on the table for the staff. Nico Brandt, Owner - Cut and Craft

Click on the link below to hear his story....