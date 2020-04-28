Auditor-general says spending of COVID-19 relief fund will be watched closely

The auditor-general Kimi Makwetu has offered to send a team of experts to help municipalities and government departments prevent mismanagement of funds from the R500 billion emergency COVID-19 budget.

He joins Bongani Bingwa to unpack how auditing will be done during this time of crisis.

Traditionally, when you deal with an auditor, you deal with someone who comes and looks at your books after you are done with spending. This time we are saying for a long time we have been preaching preventative controls and they are in line with the stuff we are asked to do in the context of COVID-19. Kimi Makwetu, Auditor-general

Auditing can also be taken from preventative angle where controls are likely to be compromised, he says.

We have R20 billion set aside for municipalities, set aside for emergency water, sanitation and public transport as well as food and shelter for the homeless. We know that over the years, some municipalities have had a tendency of diverting money from where it is intended to go, so our preventative control will start looking at that. Kimi Makwetu, Auditor-general

Listen below to the full conversation: