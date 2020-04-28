[WATCH] Drive-by social distancing baby shower leaves us feeling warm and fuzzy

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

Drive-by social distancing baby shower leaves us feeling warm and fuzzy

Social media is talking after close friends of a pregnant lady held a drive-by baby shower while practising social distancing. The baby shower has us all feeling warm and fuzzy.

Watch the heartwarming moment below:

Drive-by baby shower is so cute you guys❤❤❤



Check the rest of the video below pic.twitter.com/W0ThLYRLxj — Lerato mpunzi (@Leratompunzi1) April 26, 2020

