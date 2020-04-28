[WATCH] Guy singing 'I want to break free' by Queen on his balcony goes viral

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Check out some of the top stories on What's Gone Viral with Khabazela.

RELATED: From #CyrilFridays to #maskchallenge Cyril Ramaphosa has us in stitches

Guy singing 'I want to break free' by Queen on his balcony goes viral

With most of the world under lockdown, due to the novel coronavirus, one guy decided to sing I want to break free by Queen from his balcony and his performance has gone viral.

Watch the performance below:

Quarantined in France — this guy doing his best Freddie Mercury on the balcony while playing “I Want to Break Free” is the Twitter content I’m here for...🌎❤️😂🤣pic.twitter.com/YYtiz005gX — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) April 27, 2020

Listen below to the full What's Gone Viral with Khabazela: