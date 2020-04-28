Gateway Print & Packaging provides hand sanitiser labels and posters in crisis

Even though none of us can predict the long-term impact of the novel coronavirus, one thing is certain, this pandemic continues to affect countless small and medium businesses around the country.

Be that as it may, even during these trying times, there are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive.

702 is putting the spotlight on SMEs doing great work during the lockdown.

Bongani Bingwa chats to Gateway Print & Packaging sales manager Nick Watson who says the company offers a range of printing services.

Our main focus is on cartons and labels but during the COVID-19 we put special focus on essential services suppliers and helping them get their products to the market. During this time we are printing hand sanitiser labels and packaging for face masks as well as posters for workplaces to show awareness on the virus. Nick Watson, Sales manager - Gateway Print & Packaging

He says it has taken a lot of effort to stay in the market doing what the business does and they have been in the industry for years.

