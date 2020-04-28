Tobacco products should continue being banned under Level 4 - ANCYL

Under Level 4 eased lockdown regulations, South Africans can now buy tobacco products, buy winter clothes, personal ICT equipment and have their hot meal delivered to their home.

The African National Congress youth task team has criticised the decision to unban the sale of cigarettes under Level 4 of the COVID-19 lockdown scheduled to come into effect on Friday.

Eusebius McKaiser chats to the youth league's national youth task team spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize to give more insight on the matter.

The cigarette sales or any tobacco products should not be allowed for sale and should continue being banned. Sizophila Mkhize, National Youth Task Team - ANCYL

She says they should be banned during the pandemic and says she doesn't think it is fair to South Africans for tobacco products to be sold during the lockdown.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that smokers are at a much larger risk of getting sick from coronavirus and when they get sick, it is hard for them to recover, she says.

