Tobacco products should continue being banned under Level 4 - ANCYL
Under Level 4 eased lockdown regulations, South Africans can now buy tobacco products, buy winter clothes, personal ICT equipment and have their hot meal delivered to their home.
The African National Congress youth task team has criticised the decision to unban the sale of cigarettes under Level 4 of the COVID-19 lockdown scheduled to come into effect on Friday.
RELATED: Regulation on cigarettes doesn't discourage smoking - British American Tobacco
Eusebius McKaiser chats to the youth league's national youth task team spokesperson Sizophila Mkhize to give more insight on the matter.
The cigarette sales or any tobacco products should not be allowed for sale and should continue being banned.Sizophila Mkhize, National Youth Task Team - ANCYL
She says they should be banned during the pandemic and says she doesn't think it is fair to South Africans for tobacco products to be sold during the lockdown.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that smokers are at a much larger risk of getting sick from coronavirus and when they get sick, it is hard for them to recover, she says.
Listen below to the full conversation:
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households
CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with.Read More
More than 250,000 jobs could be lost in Gauteng due to COVID-19
Eyewitness News reporter Ayanda Nyathi gives an update on Gauteng's economic relief plan delivered by premier David Makhura.Read More
Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown
Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts explains why some restaurants will not be opening for deliveries.Read More
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants?
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply.Read More
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein'
UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre.Read More