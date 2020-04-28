[LISTEN] Key insights from HSRC's survey on impact and awareness around COVID-19

The Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) has conducted two surveys to determine the awareness level and impact of COVID-19 in South Africa.

The first survey conducted from 27-31 March looked primarily at awareness levels and knowledge about the virus. The second, conducted form 9 April – 16 April, looked primarily at the impact of the lockdown on South Africa.

Each was conducted online and over the telephone targeting rural and township areas and reached 19, 330 respondents.

The HSRC's human and social capabilities division deputy executive director Professor Priscilla Reddy details the findings.

We learnt of lessons from the first one and one of them that knowledge about COVID was high, understanding of prevention was also high. Professor Priscilla Reddy, Deputy Executive Director: Human and Social Capabilities Division - HSRC

One of the recommendations, even in the second survey that we made was that there is a period of goodwill here so lets use this goodwill to promote behaviour change which we know is very difficult. Professor Priscilla Reddy, Deputy Executive Director: Human and Social Capabilities Division - HSRC

Based on insights that may assist going into level 4, Reddy says the situation will become more 'tenuous'.

I think we are more at risk just simply by the very numbers that are going to be out there so the education, the voluntary behaviour change and appealing to our nation to act individually and take whatever precautions there is, is important. Professor Priscilla Reddy, Deputy Executive Director: Human and Social Capabilities Division - HSRC

