Booysens residents defy lockdown and protest for food parcels

A group of Joburg residents who live in an informal settlement in Booysens are violating national lockdown regulations by protesting in the CBD on Tuesday over food parcels.

Police were called out to the CBD where demonstrators had blocked off the road with rocks and burned tyres.

Community members told the police that they were protesting because they had not received food parcels since the lockdown began.

Clement Manyathela speaks to a resident Jabu Phalatse to give more insight on the protest.

Since the beginning of the lockdown, we have never been provided with any relief. No food and no sanitation, it is like no one knows of our existence. Jabu Phalatse, Resident - Booysens Informal Settlement

He says the Joburg Metro Police Department fired rubber bullets so that they can disperse the crowd

One of our leaders says they went to the food bank and we don't know if they will come back with food parcels or not because people are really hungry. Jabu Phalatse, Resident - Booysens Informal Settlement

