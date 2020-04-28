Court grants order to place SA Express under provisional liquidation

The High Court in Johannesburg has placed SA Express under provisional liquidation.

Business rescue practitioners had filed the application, warning that the state-owned airline had no hope of making it after the state denied post-commencement funding.

Daily Maverick journalist Ray Mahlaka details the judgement.

Why provisional liquidation and not final liquidation is because the judge still wants affected SA Express parties - such as creditors, employees, trade unions, to put reasons forward as to why the airline should not be placed under final liquidation. Ray Mahlaka, Journalist - Daily Maverick

Bizzarely the department of public enterprises which is the sole shareholder of SA Express and oversees its operations did not oppose the application by the business rescue practitioners at all, so the matter this morning went ahead unopposed. Ray Mahlaka, Journalist - Daily Maverick

