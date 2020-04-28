How to ensure staff safety when Level 4 lockdown kicks in

As Level 4 of the nationwide lockdown kicks in on Friday and some sectors open up, the safety of workers has been put under the spotlight.

Azania Mosaka spoke to Biodx CEO Burt Rodrigues about the precautions that should be taken by business to keep their environment safe and ensure workers are not exposed to COVID-19.

There are a couple of things that need to be done from the CEO's point of view. First and foremost is how many people do you really need to allow back to work, keep that to a limit. Burt Rodrigues, CEO - Biodx

It would be good to refresh the cleaning staff's ideas around disinfection, which becomes critical. Burt Rodrigues, CEO - Biodx

The third bit around this is that the person that is in charge of acquiring and purchasing the disinfectants follows the protocols of science and registrations according to our regulatory bodies in South Africa. Burt Rodrigues, CEO - Biodx

