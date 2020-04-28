How to ensure staff safety when Level 4 lockdown kicks in
As Level 4 of the nationwide lockdown kicks in on Friday and some sectors open up, the safety of workers has been put under the spotlight.
Azania Mosaka spoke to Biodx CEO Burt Rodrigues about the precautions that should be taken by business to keep their environment safe and ensure workers are not exposed to COVID-19.
There are a couple of things that need to be done from the CEO's point of view. First and foremost is how many people do you really need to allow back to work, keep that to a limit.Burt Rodrigues, CEO - Biodx
It would be good to refresh the cleaning staff's ideas around disinfection, which becomes critical.Burt Rodrigues, CEO - Biodx
The third bit around this is that the person that is in charge of acquiring and purchasing the disinfectants follows the protocols of science and registrations according to our regulatory bodies in South Africa.Burt Rodrigues, CEO - Biodx
Click on the link below to hear more....
More from Information about Covid-19 coronavirus
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households
CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with.Read More
More than 250,000 jobs could be lost in Gauteng due to COVID-19
Eyewitness News reporter Ayanda Nyathi gives an update on Gauteng's economic relief plan delivered by premier David Makhura.Read More
Reasons why some restaurants won't open during Level 4 lockdown
Restaurant Association of South Africa CEO Wendy Alberts explains why some restaurants will not be opening for deliveries.Read More
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants?
Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply.Read More
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein'
UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre.Read More