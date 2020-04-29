702's website has a new look

702 has been on air for 40 years and online for over 20 years and we have refreshed the website many times.

Here is our latest update aimed to make more of what you expect from 702 easier to find.

Not only will it ensure you need never miss anything that was on the air.

We have made it great for using on your phone.

Save your favourite page on your home screen and it works like an app.

The first thing you will notice is that the live radio stream is always visible.

Besides scrolling to see more content and all the site sections you can jump to a specific section at any time from the menu by using the hamburger menu (the three lines on the bottom right)

You can also call the station, send us a WhatsApp message or voice note and we have a simple form to help you let us know what you might need whether info about a guest, to suggest a subject for discussion or let us know when we got something wrong.

If you missed an interview, find them in the podcast section.

All the latest news organised into topics or by the show.

And finally, you can learn more about your favourite presenter and their shows.

We are always working on ways to make it even better and we welcome your suggestions for what we should work on next.