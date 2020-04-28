Families spending less on funerals during lockdown
IOL has run a report on how families are saving thousands on funeral costs since during the COVID-19 lockdown.
According to the report, prior to the country’s lockdown, ordinary families spent between R80,000 and R150,000, depending on their choice of funeral cover and additional expenses.
Icebolethu Group chief operations officer Moses Mujati says part of the declining costs can be attributed to regulations limiting the number of funeral attendees.
He says right now the average cost for a "low end funeral" would be between R10,000 and R20,000.
The number of people who attend funerals has been limited to 50, so by virtue of that you will find that the cost of catering has decreased dramatically. Previously funerals were intricate affairs where 200 to 300 people would gather, that would escalate the cost of catering, transport...Moses Mujati, Chief operations officer - Icebolethu Group
Because of the regulations, the time that is required for the actual funeral procession and actual funeral service has been curtailed. Now we finish funerals by about 12 o'clock so all of those costs associated have actually gone down.Moses Mujati, Chief operations officer - Icebolethu Group
