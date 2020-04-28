6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now

Streaming issues? Report here
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. "I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line," says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
TicketPro launches Covid-Zero to bring cheer to artists and the needy All ticket sales will be donated to support musicians, comedians and other artists as well as fund community-care packages. 30 April 2020 5:01 PM
Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with. 30 April 2020 4:59 PM
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. "I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line," says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
[LISTEN] How you can help keep The Whippet open after lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 30 April 2020 6:16 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
How SA's sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
AmaZulu's Sokhela: We have to finish the season In March, the board of governors set a target of 30 June to finish the 2019/20 season but were flexible on its conclusion. 28 April 2020 5:27 AM
John Comitis says current season must reach a conclusion to avoid legal trouble The PSL has been suspended since 16 March with no indication when it will resume but the board of governors has said they hope to... 27 April 2020 1:23 PM
[WATCH] Dad's reflexes save daughter from falling off crib Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:35 AM
[WATCH] We have been peeling vegetables the wrong way, this is how you do it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Boy performing a ballet move has us feeling warm and fuzzy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:33 AM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control. 25 April 2020 4:14 PM
6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now

28 April 2020 4:37 PM
by
Tags:
SASOL
JSE
Spar
The Money Show
Stocks
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
BHP Billiton
Naspers
Shares
Bidvest
British American Tobacco
Personal finance
Sanlam
investing
stock picks
Clement Manyathela
Chantal Marx
equities
FNB Wealth and Investments
Chantal Marx (FNB Wealth and Investments) says these six South African companies are looking resilient and attractively priced.

Investors should consider that some companies will get through the Covid-19 crisis relatively unscathed, says Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research at FNB Wealth and Investments.

Right now, there are several companies with share prices that look very attractive, especially for investors who take a longish view.

Clement Manyathela asked Marx to elaborate.

pixabay.com

Marx’s view on Naspers:

One might not think Naspers is an affordable stock, but relative to its underlying value it trades at a very deep discount. It is, by far, our first and favourite pick… Tencent’s WeChat has over two billion users: it’s growing from strength to strength. It’s expected to do well in lockdown conditions because of increased screen time…

Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research - FNB Wealth and Investments

Marx’s view on British American Tobacco:

A tobacco company in South Africa might not seem like a good idea right now… but it’s not the case globally… In Italy in February, cigarette sales were flat year-on-year – even in difficult times, people don’t give up on cigarettes… We expect them to be able to push through price increases… We expect them to deleverage… A more favourable regulatory environment in the US… The company is extremely cash generative and it’s best-in-class in terms of tobacco companies worldwide.

Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research - FNB Wealth and Investments

Marx’s view on Bidvest:

It’s very diversified… offices will open again… They’re not overextended… They bought a very big business in the UK that specialises in hygiene… There might be near-term pressure, but if you’re a long-term investor it is still a very safe space to place your money.

Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research - FNB Wealth and Investments

Marx’s view on Spar:

We don’t expect grocery wholesale to turn down too much. Even in the worst of times in South Africa, food sales have never gone backwards… We like the food retailers, and Spar would be our preferred pick…

Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research - FNB Wealth and Investments

Marx’s view on Sanlam:

…Even if there were two catastrophic events on top of Covid-19 they will still have enough money to maintain solvency ratios… They will be able to pay out claims. It just tells you what high-quality that company is and how much it has in the bank… They way they invest their shareholder portfolio – they’ve been very smart; they’ve lost almost nothing during all this major market volatility to the end of February.

Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research - FNB Wealth and Investments

Marx’s view on BHP Billiton:

Within the resources space, BHP Billiton remains our top pick. A very strong balance sheet. It’s very low on the cost curve and well-diversified… We think it will trade through this period quite well.

Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research - FNB Wealth and Investments

Marx’s view on Sasol:

Oil prices are not sustainable at these levels. The market was laughing at Sasol when they hedged their oil exposure at $32 per barrel… It ended up quite a good thing… They’ll probably get through this period… Will I bet on short-term price moves? Absolutely not! The share price is so volatile…

Chantal Marx, Head of Equity Research - FNB Wealth and Investments

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 6 best long-term, affordable local shares to buy, right now


