[LISTEN] Here is how you can help save Pure Hair salon
702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown and helping them pay rent as well the salaries of their staff through this difficult period.
All you have to do is find your favourite small business from the list provided in this link , follow the instructions and buy a voucher so you can find them waiting when you’re ready to reward yourself after the lockdown.
Pure Hair owner Michael Conlin is one of the businesses seeking your assistance.
Conlin shares how your voucher can support the salon at this time.
It certainly would help us with some of the incidentals that we have every month as far as our business is concerned. We have still got suppliers to pay so that we have got stock available for when we open.Michael Conlin, Owner - Pure Hair
Money is going towards helping staff where we can...Michael Conlin, Owner - Pure Hair
Click on the link below to hear more...
