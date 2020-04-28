SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again

SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to gear up and start producing at Level Four and beyond.

Some industries’ case for ramping up production is stronger than others.

Mining – employer of almost half a million people - remains the lifeblood of South Africa.

It accounts for 18% of South African GDP.

Nearly 1.8 million people in South Africa work in manufacturing.

The production of cars alone accounts for 7.5% of South Africa’s entire economy.

But it’s not only the obvious industries who are begging to work – the book publishing industry reckons it’s an essential service.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebello Chabana (Senior Executive of Public Affairs and Transformation at the Chamber of Mines South Africa), Ayanda Mngadi (Executive Director at Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Managing Director at Pan Macmillan).

We’ve been operating at greatly reduced levels during the lockdown… Mining companies are doing it [social distancing] … It’s not impossible… Miners are used to it [wearing masks] … We’ve got the medical facilities… Tebello Chabana, Senior Executive of Public Affairs and Transformation - Chamber of Mines SA

Nine people have tested positive in the mining industry… Two are miners… Tebello Chabana, Senior Executive of Public Affairs and Transformation - Chamber of Mines SA

We’re really looking forward to the pronouncement this coming Friday… Scaling up to 20% employment is near-impossible… We’re asking for 60% or 65%... We’re requesting the supply chain to be enabled… companies to be allowed to export… Speed is of the essence… Ayanda Mngadi, Executive Director - Manufacturing Circle

There’s a lot of commitment to ramp up… We have to trade ourselves out of this situation… otherwise, jobs are going to be lost and companies are going to be shut. Ayanda Mngadi, Executive Director - Manufacturing Circle

We haven’t been able to sell one physical book during the lockdown… eBooks – most of the money goes offshore… The societal value goes way beyond that… Terry Morris, Managing Director - Pan Macmillan

We can open in an easy manner… with schools coming back it’s absolutely vital… Many bookstores have online deliveries… German booksellers have opened in an incredibly structured manner… expanding the definition of educational books [industry suggestion to Government] … It’s easy and very doable [to start trading again]. Terry Morris, Managing Director - Pan Macmillan

