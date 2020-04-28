SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again
SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to gear up and start producing at Level Four and beyond.
Some industries’ case for ramping up production is stronger than others.
Mining – employer of almost half a million people - remains the lifeblood of South Africa.
It accounts for 18% of South African GDP.
Nearly 1.8 million people in South Africa work in manufacturing.
The production of cars alone accounts for 7.5% of South Africa’s entire economy.
But it’s not only the obvious industries who are begging to work – the book publishing industry reckons it’s an essential service.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Tebello Chabana (Senior Executive of Public Affairs and Transformation at the Chamber of Mines South Africa), Ayanda Mngadi (Executive Director at Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Managing Director at Pan Macmillan).
We’ve been operating at greatly reduced levels during the lockdown… Mining companies are doing it [social distancing] … It’s not impossible… Miners are used to it [wearing masks] … We’ve got the medical facilities…Tebello Chabana, Senior Executive of Public Affairs and Transformation - Chamber of Mines SA
Nine people have tested positive in the mining industry… Two are miners…Tebello Chabana, Senior Executive of Public Affairs and Transformation - Chamber of Mines SA
We’re really looking forward to the pronouncement this coming Friday… Scaling up to 20% employment is near-impossible… We’re asking for 60% or 65%... We’re requesting the supply chain to be enabled… companies to be allowed to export… Speed is of the essence…Ayanda Mngadi, Executive Director - Manufacturing Circle
There’s a lot of commitment to ramp up… We have to trade ourselves out of this situation… otherwise, jobs are going to be lost and companies are going to be shut.Ayanda Mngadi, Executive Director - Manufacturing Circle
We haven’t been able to sell one physical book during the lockdown… eBooks – most of the money goes offshore… The societal value goes way beyond that…Terry Morris, Managing Director - Pan Macmillan
We can open in an easy manner… with schools coming back it’s absolutely vital… Many bookstores have online deliveries… German booksellers have opened in an incredibly structured manner… expanding the definition of educational books [industry suggestion to Government] … It’s easy and very doable [to start trading again].Terry Morris, Managing Director - Pan Macmillan
Listen to the interviews in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.Read More
Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate
SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.Read More
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa
Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.Read More
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever
The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).Read More
'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.Read More
Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe.Read More
What SA’s car industry – the largest manufacturing sector – needs from Level 4
It accounts for about a third of SA’s entire manufacturing output (2016). Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Martyn Davies (Deloitte).Read More
'It wasn’t inevitable. We were looking forward to a good winter'
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Edcon CEO Grant Pattison after he announced he’s filing for business rescue.Read More
[WATCH] Government provides clarity on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown
Watch Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s address to the nation.Read More
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19
Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work).Read More