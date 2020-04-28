Sadtu concerned about health and safety once schools reopen

The South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) has raised some health and safety concerns surrounding the re-opening of schools.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has yet to announce her plans around children going back to school after a media briefing scheduled for Monday was postponed.

Sadtu deputy general secretary Nkosana Dolopi says one of their concerns is around water and sanitation.

We must make sure that as we are reopening schools, that all schools should be able to access water to be able to drink but also to ensure that our children are able to wash their hands all the time. Nkosana Dolopi, Deputy general secretary - Sadtu

We need to deal with questions of social distancing .... How will we be able to deal with a class in the township and rural areas, of 80 learners per class? How will you be able to get more classes to be able to cater to reducing the numbers? Nkosana Dolopi, Deputy general secretary - Sadtu

We raised the question of transportation as well. Nkosana Dolopi, Deputy general secretary - Sadtu

Let's make sure the environment is proper before we decide to take our learners to anything that will endanger their lives and the lives of our teachers. Nkosana Dolopi, Deputy general secretary - Sadtu

