Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19
As the world shut its borders amid a once-in-a-century crisis, not a single airline in the world has been spared.
Some, however, are nimbler than others.
State-owned Ethiopian Airlines – the most (perhaps only) profitable airline in Africa – has announced huge losses so far this year.
However, true to form, it’s cleverly adapting to the new world in finds itself in and now moves cargo.
(Also, read: Why Ethiopian Airlines - not SAA - is Africa's biggest and best airline)
Last week it introduced a new route to Europe, focussing on cargo.
The airline has diversified revenue streams such as airport hotels.
It’s also considering pay cuts if the crisis lasts much longer.
The only way for Ethiopian Airlines is to expand or refocus its resources, energy, and time on businesses which are not affected by the coronavirus.Tewolde Gebremarium, CEO - Ethiopian Airlines
Ethiopian executives reached out to the diplomatic community to offer further cargo services and highlight their ability to offer chartered/special flights.US State Department
The airline is struggling, there’s no doubt about it.
However, it’s already starting to play an important role in the Continent’s response to Covid-19.
Ethiopian Airlines is Africa's largest airline in terms of passengers carried, destinations served, fleet size and revenue.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dianna Games, Chief Executive at business consultancy Africa At Work.
Games elaborated on Ethiopian Airlines' survival tactics.
Ethiopian Airlines is often compared to SAA…Dianna Games, Chief Executive - Africa At Work
Ethiopian Airlines seems to have a thinking management… They’re making a plan, although the hit is big…Dianna Games, Chief Executive - Africa At Work
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19
