Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni. 30 April 2020 7:35 PM
TicketPro launches Covid-Zero to bring cheer to artists and the needy All ticket sales will be donated to support musicians, comedians and other artists as well as fund community-care packages. 30 April 2020 5:01 PM
Cigicell brings electricity tokens to indigent households CEO Alan Kodesh explains how the process works and how many municipalities they work with. 30 April 2020 4:59 PM
Who qualifies for the different COVID-19 social relief grants? Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu gives details on the grants and how people can apply as well as who should apply. 30 April 2020 12:50 PM
'People were threatened, coerced or pressurised into going to Strandforntein' UCT's IXARRA Restorative Justice Forum chair Tauriq Jenkins tells Eusebius McKaiser of the human rights violations at the centre. 30 April 2020 10:58 AM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
[LISTEN] How you can help keep The Whippet open after lockdown 702 and Dineplan are giving you a chance to keep your favourite local spots open after the lockdown. Find out how. 30 April 2020 6:16 PM
What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers. 30 April 2020 7:52 PM
E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith. 30 April 2020 7:20 PM
Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising). 30 April 2020 6:52 PM
How SA’s sports stars are rising to the COVID-19 fight With a 1000km backyard bike ride, swimming 36km in a pool, and helping workers on the front lines; SA's sports stars are using the... 28 April 2020 4:17 PM
AmaZulu's Sokhela: We have to finish the season In March, the board of governors set a target of 30 June to finish the 2019/20 season but were flexible on its conclusion. 28 April 2020 5:27 AM
John Comitis says current season must reach a conclusion to avoid legal trouble The PSL has been suspended since 16 March with no indication when it will resume but the board of governors has said they hope to... 27 April 2020 1:23 PM
[WATCH] Dad's reflexes save daughter from falling off crib Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:35 AM
[WATCH] We have been peeling vegetables the wrong way, this is how you do it Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:34 AM
[WATCH] Boy performing a ballet move has us feeling warm and fuzzy Khabazela shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook. 30 April 2020 8:33 AM
'A million doses could be ready by September' if Oxford vaccine team successful The Oxford University team's experimental coronavirus vaccine is in the process of being trialled on humans. 26 April 2020 4:27 PM
[WATCH] NHS fundraising hero breaks another record with hit single! After raising millions with a sponsored walk, the WWII vet's become the oldest artist to claim UK No 1 spot, with a charity single... 26 April 2020 11:39 AM
I was asking a 'sarcastic' question - Donald Trump on his disinfectant remarks The US president on Thursday seemed to suggest injecting disinfectant against the coronavirus, but is now doing damage control. 25 April 2020 4:14 PM
Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19

28 April 2020 7:32 PM
by
Tags:
Africa
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
US State Department
Ethiopian Airlines
Dianna Games
Africa at Work
cargo
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Tewolde Gebremarium
Some airlines are nimbler than others. Africa’s best is trying to survive by turning to cargo, says Dianna Games (Africa At Work).

As the world shut its borders amid a once-in-a-century crisis, not a single airline in the world has been spared.

Some, however, are nimbler than others.

State-owned Ethiopian Airlines – the most (perhaps only) profitable airline in Africa – has announced huge losses so far this year.

However, true to form, it’s cleverly adapting to the new world in finds itself in and now moves cargo.

(Also, read: Why Ethiopian Airlines - not SAA - is Africa's biggest and best airline)

Last week it introduced a new route to Europe, focussing on cargo.

The airline has diversified revenue streams such as airport hotels.

It’s also considering pay cuts if the crisis lasts much longer.

The only way for Ethiopian Airlines is to expand or refocus its resources, energy, and time on businesses which are not affected by the coronavirus.

Tewolde Gebremarium, CEO - Ethiopian Airlines

Ethiopian executives reached out to the diplomatic community to offer further cargo services and highlight their ability to offer chartered/special flights.

US State Department

The airline is struggling, there’s no doubt about it.

However, it’s already starting to play an important role in the Continent’s response to Covid-19.

Ethiopian Airlines is Africa's largest airline in terms of passengers carried, destinations served, fleet size and revenue.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Dianna Games, Chief Executive at business consultancy Africa At Work.

Games elaborated on Ethiopian Airlines' survival tactics.

Ethiopian Airlines is often compared to SAA…

Dianna Games, Chief Executive - Africa At Work

Ethiopian Airlines seems to have a thinking management… They’re making a plan, although the hit is big…

Dianna Games, Chief Executive - Africa At Work

Listen to the interview in the audio below.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ethiopian Airlines is cleverly adapting to survive Covid-19


More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Old house abandoned namibia 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

What will become of South Africa's property market and industry after lockdown?

30 April 2020 7:52 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram shares his concerns and offers a few pointers.

Read More arrow_forward

Mboweni

Minister Tito Mboweni wanted alcohol and cigarettes unbanned but lost the debate

30 April 2020 7:35 PM

SA has already lost R1.6 billion in taxes so far. “I lost the debate and therefore I have to toe the line,” says Minister Mboweni.

Read More arrow_forward

E-commerce lockdown social distancing online shopping 123rfbusiness 123rf

E-commerce is flourishing all over the world. But not in South Africa

30 April 2020 7:20 PM

Right now, the rest of humanity is embracing e-commerce like never before. Bruce Whitfield interviews Yuppiechef's Andrew Smith.

Read More arrow_forward

Woman reading magazine

Covid-19 devasted Cosmopolitan publisher AMP closes shop, forever

30 April 2020 6:52 PM

The once-mighty 38-year-old media house is no more. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Botha (Park Advertising).

Read More arrow_forward

Garbage junk

'S&P Global Ratings says South Africa is riskier than we were in 1994!'

30 April 2020 6:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib Asset Management.

Read More arrow_forward

solidarity-fund-logo-website-screengrab

Gloria Serobe (Solidarity Fund) is one of SA's most important people right now

29 April 2020 8:32 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Solidarity Fund Chairperson Gloria Serobe.

Read More arrow_forward

Volkswagen VW Polo

What SA’s car industry – the largest manufacturing sector – needs from Level 4

29 April 2020 6:57 PM

It accounts for about a third of SA’s entire manufacturing output (2016). Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Martyn Davies (Deloitte).

Read More arrow_forward

edcon-club-feejpg

'It wasn’t inevitable. We were looking forward to a good winter'

29 April 2020 6:28 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Edcon CEO Grant Pattison after he announced he’s filing for business rescue.

Read More arrow_forward

200416 Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma

[WATCH] Government provides clarity on Covid-19 Level 4 lockdown

29 April 2020 4:50 PM

Watch Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s address to the nation.

Read More arrow_forward

Mine mineworker mining gold platinum coal 123rfbusiness 123rf

SA Inc is lobbying intensely for permission to start producing again

28 April 2020 6:29 PM

Bruce Whitfield quizzes Tebello Chabana (Chamber of Mines), Ayanda Mngadi (Manufacturing Circle) and Terry Morris (Pan Macmillan).

Read More arrow_forward

