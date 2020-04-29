Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

'Level 4 will see more movement but more movement could expose people to virus'

29 April 2020 8:00 AM
by
Tags:
South Africa
Coronavirus
COVID19
level 4
NICD Virology deputy director Professor Adrian Puren unpacks where the country is in fighting the spread of COVID-19.

Minister of Health Dr Zweli Mkhize gave a technical presentation on where the country is in its fight against COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The minister was joined by Deputy Health Minister Dr Joe Phaahla, provincial MECs and experts from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD).

RELATED: South Africa's COVID-19 recoveries reach 2,073 with three more deaths reported

South Africa has 4,996 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 93 people having lost their lives from the deadly virus.

Bongani Bingwa chats to NICD Virology deputy director Professor Adrian Puren on the presentation.

We still need to buy more time is my sense from the discussions that we are seeing. As we have noted there is certainly a rise in cases and how can we ensure that we can limit the rise in cases so we have that time to be prepared in the multiple ways that we need to be.

Professor Adrian Puren, Virology deputy director - NICD

As South Africa moves on to the next phase to level 4, it eases levels of the control of movement, but he questions whether there are other things that can be done to curb the spread.

We are certainly going to see greater movement, but greater movement could also mean exposing people to the virus and therefore increasing our numbers. It is important to prepare our health system for what will happen inevitably.

Professor Adrian Puren, Virology deputy director - NICD

South Africa still needs to enforce those ideas of physical distancing, the hand hygiene, the masks and the movements, as those are key to be able to control the pandemic, he says.

Listen below to the full conversation:


29 April 2020 8:00 AM
by
Tags:
South Africa
Coronavirus
COVID19
level 4

