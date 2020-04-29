[WATCH] Mom creating genius quarantine driveway workout has us talking

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Mom creating genius quarantine driveway workout has us talking

Social media is talking after a mom created a genius driveway workout to keep her daughter busy during quarantine.

Watch the genius workout below:

