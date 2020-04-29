[WATCH] Contestant gives wrong answer says Zulus honoured Chaka Khan goes viral

Have you been wondering what's been trending on the internet lately?

Contestant gives wrong answer says Zulus honoured Chaka Khan goes viral

Social media is laughing after a Jeopardy contestant instead of answering by saying 'Who is Shaka Zulu' to give an answer about the Zulu celebration honouring its warrior king. Instead the contestant said: ' Who is Chaka Khan' and social media is in stitches.

